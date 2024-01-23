Bawku West records drastic reduction in teenage pregnancy

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Teshie (U/E), Jan. 23, GNA – The Bawku West District in the Upper East Region has recorded a decline in teenage pregnancy from 32 to eight between 2022 and 2023.

In 2018, the district recorded five teenage pregnancies, which increased to 14 in 2019, while 2020 and 2021 both recorded 30 teenage pregnancies.

The number increased to 32 in 2022 and dropped drastically to eight in 2023.

Madam Grace Ayendago, the Girl Child Coordinator for the District, disclosed the figures to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a sideline interview at a programme organized by the Haven of Love Children Foundation to present sanitary pads to pupils within the Teshie Circuit in the District.

She attributed the reduction to the Foundation’s sexual and reproductive health education, and mentorship programmes in basic schools to educate pupils on the effects of teenage pregnancy and the need for them to concentrate on their studies in school.

The Haven of Love Children Foundation is a Non-Governmental Christian organization which had over the years organized educative programmes across the district including a five-day intensive mentorship programme for 5,000 pupils and their parents.

According to Madam Ayendago, “The number was increasing, but because Haven of Love Children Foundation engaged the adolescents, we have seen that the number has started decreasing, especially in communities that the Foundation worked in. In fact, their work is yielding results.”

She said several factors including mining activities in the district contributed to teenage pregnancy in communities, “Most of the teenage girls go to these mining sites, and girls who visit the sites come with pregnancies.

“That is what is happening in communities such as Teshie, Winaba, Kusanaba, Zongoyire and Binaba. We have mining activities there, and that is what is contributing to the teenage pregnancy,” the coordinator said.

She observed that some of the teenagers, especially those in the mining communities were not interested in education, “If you visit the mining sites, you will find them there.

“They have mobile phones that they do not use to study, but rather watch irrelevant materials that will not benefit them,” Madam Ayendago added.

The coordinator partly blamed parents for not paying critical attention to their teenage girls who were uninformed about their menstrual cycles and ended up with pregnancies.

“Some of the girls depend on wrong information from their friends about their menstrual cycles, and that is dangerous,” she said, and called on parents in the district to pay critical attention to the upbringing of their children.

Mr Samuel Nana Bekai Djirackor, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Haven of Love Children Foundation, told the GNA that the Foundation loved and treasured children, and would continue to work in their interest.

“I am sure the five-day mentorship programme contributed to the success and decline in the number of teenage pregnancies in the district as indicated by the Girl Child Coordinator. By the grace of God, Haven of Love Children Foundation is doing a lot, and we thank all the people who continue to support us,” he said.

