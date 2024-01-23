“We want to cause more surprises” Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper  

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 23, GNA – Jesus Lazaro Owono of Equatorial Guinea has revealed how they humiliated host nation Cote D’ Ivoire 4-0 in the final group game on Monday evening.

“We had a great match tactically; we knew they were going to try to press us. We said to ourselves that if we resisted the first 15 minutes, the match would be for us,” he revealed.

“I’m very happy, we did a lot of work. We worked very hard for this match; we knew we were playing Cote d’Ivoire at home.

“My team had a big match, it showed that it has a big personality,” the 22-year-old shot-stopper noted.

Owono, who was the “Man of the Match” said he and his teammates intend to continue their efforts to continue to create surprises in the competition.

“We had two great African teams in our group and proved that we were well prepared. We will continue to work as we have done so far to go as far as possible in the competition,” he declared.

GNA

