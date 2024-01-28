‘I’d continue my good works and rectify my mistakes towards Election 2024’ 

By Benjamin Akoto

Jinijini (B/R), Jan. 27, GNA – Mr Kwaku Agyenim Boateng, the Member of Parliament for Berekum West, has reassured his constituents of his resolve to persist in delivering positive results and rectifying any errors towards victory in Elections 2024.

He emphasised his commitment to working diligently to ensure quality service to the constituents.

Mr Boateng, interacting with the media after his re-election as the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate in the primary, held at Jinijini in the Bono Region, promised to promote a united front with the other contenders for a vigorous campaign towards victory in Election 2024.

In the election conducted and supervised by the district office of the Electoral Commission, he secured 246 votes while his two competitors, Messrs Kwaku Ohene Djan and Isaac Osei had 59 and 30 votes, respectively.

Mr Boateng had been in Parliament for four terms and his re-election marks the fifth attempt to be voted back into Parliament.

