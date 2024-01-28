l predicted to win the Tarkwa Nsuaem seat – Mireku Duker 

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), Jan. 28, GNA -The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Mr George Mireku Duker, has retained his seat with 1,187 votes, representing 96 per cent in the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary primary held on Saturday.

The MP, also the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, earlier predicted winning the primary by 95 per cent because he had worked hard over the years.

That notwithstanding, his two contenders, Mr Francis Arisi Eliason, a retired United Kingdom military officer, and Mr Gordon Opoku Boateng, the Headmaster of Asankragwa Senior High School, were convinced they would snatch the seat from him, but that never was.

Mr Eliason polled 46 votes as against 22 for Opoku Boateng.

The total valid votes cast was 1,255, with one rejected ballot, making 1,256.

In all 1,310 delegates were expected to participate in the exercise.

Mr Ekow Essien, the Municipal Electoral Officer, who supervised the exercise, declared Mr Duker as the 2024 Parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

Addressing delegates after the election, he expressed gratitude to the constituency and polling station executives, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the residents of Tarkwa Nsuaem for giving him the opportunity to serve them for a third term.

“l am so humbled with the votes l had. I don’t think any aspirant had this huge percentage, which is the first of its kind in this country. This tells you the love my people have for me,” he said.

Mr Duker appealed to all sympathisers of the NPP to help build a formidable, attractive and solid party on the foundation of togetherness, peace and love.

He stressed the need to intensify the door-to-door campaign to win more votes and retain the party in power to continue its good works.

