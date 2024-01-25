Health sector occupational pension scheme launches new mobile app to enhance services

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme (HSOPS) has launched a new mobile application to enhance services to its tier-two pension scheme beneficiaries.

The mobile application will allow beneficiaries to access and update their information, follow up on their contributions as they are provided with in-dept analysis of their investments.

It also provides a link to the HSOPS website which connects every member to the main database where each member could track their contributions, access and print membership certificates, make benefit projections and a host of other benefits.

Dr. Derek Amoateng, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the HSOPS, said the scheme was made up of all public health sector workers, allowing members to enjoy tax reliefs and other benefits provided under the Pensions Act 766.

He said the scheme’s asset under management had experienced tremendous growth due to prudent management and wise investment decisions made by the Board.

He therefore urged other health unions who were not yet part of the scheme to join the HSOPS to ensure growth under one umbrella.

Speaking about the benefits of the mobile application , he said it would allow beneficiaries to indentify their payment issues, find solutions to them, and also monitor funds deducted from their salary.

He said the app was designed as a mobile friendly one and available to members across all geographical locations.

He advised members of the scheme yet fill their enrollment forms to contact their head of facility and do so in order to access their member statement and other relevant information through the HSOPS mobile application.

Nana Ansa Prem IV, Chief of Akosombo, in his closing remarks, congratulated the Board of the HSOPS, for the bold step to taken to make information related to the second tier pensions easy to access and close to members.

He advised the Board of Trustees to make an offline version of the app to enable users without access to internet partake in this initiative

He hoped that the Board would continue to display efficiency in the management of pension funds.

The HSOPS is one of the four public sector schemes currently operating in Ghana.

It was a second tier scheme structured to conform to requirements of the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766).

