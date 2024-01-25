Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme demands arrears from government

By Stanley Senya

Senchi (E/R), Jan. 25, GNA – Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, Secretary, Board of Trustees, Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme (HSOPS), has called on government to pay the ten-month arrears of tier-two due the scheme.

She said the scheme had been suffering government had failed remit deductions taken from beneficiaries at source, adding that without the payments, the contributor would not continue to invest.

She said several complaints had been made to the National Pensions Regulatory Authority to ensure that the payments were made, but to no avail.

She made the call at the launch of the HSOPS mobile application on Tuesday, Senchi, near Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo said the gap created by arrears was affecting members due for retirement.

“If these monies are not paid it will cause chaos, demonstrations and unrest in the country, which is not advisable,” she said.

She said the tier-two payments were always deducted from their salaries but did not reflect on the scheme.

She appealed for the Authority to quickly make payments to resolve frustration among members and encourage them to continue to invest in the tier-two pension scheme.

“If not, members will feel reluctant to make new contributions.”

She assured all that the HSOPS would continue to push and make sure that the arrears were fully paid.

Dr. Derek Amoateng, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the HSOPS, speaking about the benefits of the mobile application, said it would allow beneficiaries to identify their payment issues, find solutions to them, and monitor funds deducted from their salary.

He said the app was mobile friendly and available to members across all geographical locations.

GNA

