Coca-Cola Foundation, NEWIG roll out $200,000 economic programme for women

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, Jan 25, GNA – The Coca-Cola Foundation and the Network of Women in Growth, (NEWIG) Ghana, a non-profit, women-focused skills-development organisation have implemented a $200,000 economic programme for marginalised women in urban centres.

The two-year economic project dubbed “Economic Inclusion of Marginalised Women Living in Urban Centers” targets communities in the cities of Accra, Sekondi-Takoradi, Kumasi, and Tamale.

The programme is aimed at training and supporting 300 young women, including women living with disabilities, to gain skills in Mushroom and Snail farming, and Soap making.

It also aims to help beneficiaries create and manage their enterprises by educating them on key business management skills such as customer service, record keeping, time management, packaging, and entrepreneurship.

Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, Founder and Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, who launched the programme in Accra, said the project reflected the country’s need for transformation.

“The economic empowerment of women is not just a goal; it is a catalyst for positive change that reverberates throughout society. When women are equipped with the skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to their communities, the entire nation reaps the rewards,” she said.

Madam Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, said in a statement that the project demonstrated the company’s commitment to economically empowering women, particularly those living in metropolitan areas who require additional assistance to make a sustainable living.

“By partnering with NEWIG, we aim to provide these women with the necessary resources and entrepreneurial skills, in order to contribute to the growth of the local economy and enhance the socio-economic status of these women,” she added.

Ms. Mawulawoe Awity, Executive Director of NEWIG Ghana commended Coca-Cola for funding the project, which she said was a crucial step in addressing unemployment and empowering women in Ghana.

“Leveraging our expertise in women and youth development, and with the backing of The Coca-Cola Foundation, we are confident in creating lasting impact and opening new doors of opportunity for these women through this project.

“This initiative aligns seamlessly with our commitment to advancing technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Ghana. Our collaboration underlines the important role TVET plays in creating sustainable livelihoods that engender economic inclusion,” she said.

