Graduates urged to demonstrate African-centered leadership philosophy

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Jan 31, GNA – Mr Kojo Yankah, Founder, African University College of Communication (AUCC), has urged graduates of the Pan African Leadership Institute (PALI) to demonstrate African-centred leadership and philosophy in serving their roles as leaders.

The founder of the Pan African Heritage Museum noted that the peculiarities of the challenges confronting the continent, required African-oriented solutions, particularly, leadership.

“Africans have several proverbs and sayings that are expressions of their philosophical understanding and explication of life. It is generally accepted that leaders must have wisdom,” he said.

He was speaking at the leadership international conference and 5th PALI graduation ceremony, in collaboration with Bakke Graduate University, Texas, USA in Accra over the weekend.

Encouraging the graduates to embrace each other in finding lasting solutions to the challenges facing Africa, he said: “Wisdom is like a baobab tree; you cannot embrace it alone.”

That, he said was a reminder that no one person or group of persons had a monopoly over wisdom.

Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi, President of PALI, said in an interview with Ghana News Agency that despite the enormous natural resource potential of the African continent, it still grappled with poverty, hunger, and underdevelopment.

He said all those challenges continued to persist on the continent due to long-held leadership crises and deficits.

PALI, he noted, was assisting young leaders with the requisite knowledge through the provision of holistic leadership development education to better position them in solving those challenges.

The institute, he said, had developed an African contextualised curriculum in its leadership courses based on cultural nuances, history, and experiences of the continent.

About 250 graduates were awarded Advanced Professional Certificates for their participation in the various courses offered in 2023 by the Pan-African Leadership Institute.

Individuals who participated in the Institute’s six-day Transformational Leadership Immersion programme across Greater Accra and the Central Regions of Ghana also received certificates.

GNA

