Keta MCE donates to Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anlo-Afiadenyigba (VR), Jan. 31, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta in the Volta Region, has supported the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High Secondary School (Afiasec) by donating some items to the school.

The items worth thousands of cedis included 100 dual desks and two 5,000-litre poly tanks.

Mr Gemegah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the donation, said the support was to help mitigate the challenges in the areas of furniture and inadequate water supply.

“On behalf of the Keta Municipal Assembly and my behalf, we are donating these items today to help mitigate some challenges the students and staff are going through,” he said.

He said the donation was funded from the Municipal Assembly’s Internally Generated Fund after the school requested them.

Mr Gemegah said the idea was to gradually solve the numerous challenges in the educational sector.

He revealed that the provision of the two poly tanks was done in collaboration with Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the Member of Parliament for the area.

“Student population in our schools keep increasing, especially with the admission of the first-year students, and we know they are in dire need.”

Mr Gemegah also appealed to other schools facing similar challenges to keep calm.

Mr Leonard Nyatsoe, Headmaster of Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School, who received the items on behalf of management and students, thanked the donors for the kind gesture and pledged the items would be used for the intended purpose.

Mr Nyatsoe also appealed to individuals, old students, philanthropists, corporate entities, and the Government to help solve the other challenges of the school.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

