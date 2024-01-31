NPP delegation commiserates with family of late Yeboah-Fordjour

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Jan. 31, GNA – Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has led a delegation of the Party to commiserate with the family of the late Kwadwo Yeboah-Fordjour, a former Chairman of the Party in the then Brong Ahafo Region.

He died on Sunday, January 28, 2024 after a short illness, the Ghana News Agency learnt.

Mr Baffoe was accompanied by Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, and Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Others were Mr Andrews Bediako, the Jaman South MCE, regional and constituency executives of the NPP as well as some Party supporters and followers.

Mr Baffoe expressed condolences on behalf of the Party and the President to the bereaved family, saying the NPP recognised and appreciated the contributions of the late chairman.

He promised the Party’s commitment to supporting the family to give him a befitting burial.

The bereaved family noted that they were yet to set a date for his one-week observance, the final funeral rites and internment.

