Ghana Army holds 79th Myohaung Anniversary Parade at Apremdo

Apremdo (W/R), Jan. 24, GNA – The Second Infantry Battalion (2BN) of the Ghana Army has held a Drum-Head Parade to commemorate the 79th Anniversary of the Battle of Myohaung.

The parade which was held at the Myohaung Barracks at Apremdo in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region, in conjunction with the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG), is an annual event to honour and remember the sacrifices of the gallant soldiers during the Battle of Myohaung in second World War.

Contingents drawn from the Ghana Air Force, Army and Navy as well as the VAG participated in the colourful parade which was characterised by exceptional military drills.

Colonel George A. Biah (Retired), the Guest of Honour for the occasion, gave a brief history of the battle saying it was a significant military engagement against cruel and well-trained enemies during World War II.

He said it was, therefore, relevant to remember the contributions of those whose sacrifices had contributed to the peace and tranquility the country was presently enjoying.

“While we use the occasion of the 79th Anniversary of the Battle of Myohaung to remember our gallant heroes of 1945, we also remember the sacrifices made by our soldiers and the personnel of other security services, particularly those who made the ultimate sacrifice, working day and night to maintain the safety and security of our nation,” he noted.

Col. Biah (Rtd) commended the Ghana Armed Forces for maintaining the country’s democratic credentials saying, “For decades, Ghana has stood tall as a beacon of democracy in Africa. Our dear nation Ghana is the most peaceful country in the West African Sub-Region, so kudos to the Ghana Armed Forces and all the other security services for toiling relentlessly to maintain our democracy, peace and stability”.

Nonetheless, there was the need for security agencies to continue to strengthen their collaborations at the district, regional and national levels to collectively avert possible terrorist threats that had taken over some parts of the West African Sub-Region.

“In the face of terrorism and violent extremism, there ought to be enhanced intelligence sharing and joint training among our security services to help present a united front against this menace,” Col. Biah (Rtd) added.

The Anniversary of the Battle of Myohaung has been chosen as an annual Day of Remembrance for the Royal West African Frontier Force who emerged victorious over the Japanese on the battlefield in Myohaung on January 23, 1945.

The parade was attended by Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kojo Acquah, the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Chief Executive, some heads of sister security agencies and traditional leaders among other dignitaries.

