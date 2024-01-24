‘Investment in football infrastructure key to improving performance of national teams’

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Jan. 24, GNA – Some residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have called on the government and stakeholders in the sports sector to take deliberate steps to invest in sports infrastructure for its development.

They said it was time Ghana’s football management bodies committed more efforts into developing the sector “If we want to return to the old days when we were a football powerhouse”.

Ghana officially exited the group-stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’Ivoire for a second consecutive time, after not winning any of their last six group-stage games.

The Black Stars lost its opening group match against Cape Verde by a 2-1 scoreline, drew the second game in a 2-2 encounter with Egypt, and denied the opportunity to progress to the round of 16 by two late equalising goals during its game against Mozambique.

The results meant that Ghana finished third with just two points in its Group B stage.

Expressing varied views, some of the residents believed that the national team’s recent abysmal performances were down to management problems, while others thought it was lack of commitment by the players.

Mr Prince Owusu-Ansah, a resident, who could not hide his frustration in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) believed the Black Stars’ poor showing at the tournament was due to inadequate investment in sporting infrastructure by the government and other relevant authorities.

“As a nation, I do not think we have any comprehensive development plan to nurture and grow our national teams at all levels, from the junior side to the senior team,” he said.

He continued: “Look at the state of our football facilities… so poor that the football managers had to hire a private facility for the players to prepare for the AFCON.

I think the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must sit up and put the right policies and investment procedures in place, if we really want to return to being the football big boys we used to be”.

Mr Emmanuel Kobby Mensah, another resident, questioned the commitment of the players in representing the nation in these tournaments.

He said player selection must be meritorious and not by names, and those chosen must be willing to go every length to die for the national colours.

