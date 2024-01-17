Females urged to pursue courses to break into male dominated career

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA – Zonta Clubs in Ghana have celebrated Amelia Earhart Day, with a call on young females to pursue courses in tertiary institutions that will provide them with opportunities to break into the male dominated careers.

On January 11 every year, the world commemorates Amelia Earhart Day to celebrate her feat of being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic in 1928.

A statement issued by the Zonta Clubs and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said: “Even though Amelia Earhart took off on a flight and was never heard of again, she became a true inspiration to women by charting a pathway to empower women in the aerospace industry and in science in general.”

In Ghana, the Day is marked by Zonta Club members comprising professional women who mobilize young girls virtually and physically and introduce them to retired and upcoming mentors in the aviation industry.

It said globally, women make up around 25 per cent of the workforce in the aerospace industry.

It said in its bid to carry out its mission of giving women access to all resources, Zonta International also offers the Amelia Earhart Fellowship to women to ensure that they were represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men.

The Fellowship was established in 1938 in honour of the famed pilot and Zontian.

“Since the inception of the webinar programme in 1938, Zonta has awarded 1,734 Amelia Earhart Fellowships to women pursuing Ph.D./Doctoral degrees in aerospace engineering and space sciences from 77 countries,” the statement indicated.

It said Zonta focused on career guidance that challenges women to change their mindset and perception about their abilities and that the initiative was part of its efforts to promote STEM among young females and convince them to break their biases of male dominated careers in the country.

