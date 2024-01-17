Work progresses on Volta Regional Employment and Labour Office   

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 17, GNA – Construction works are speedily progressing at the Volta Regional Employment and Labour Office in the Hohoe Municipality, which is nearing its completion.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in August, last year, for the single-storey edifice funded by the World Bank for a six-month duration.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said he was elated about the progress of work, adding that the supervision was apt.

He said everything showed that the project would meet its deadline but hoped it could be ready earlier.

Mr Awume said Hohoe had come alive looking at the edifice and its purpose since it also served as a strong infrastructure mileage for government and the entire Municipality.

He said the edifice, if completed would also add to the beautification efforts of the Assembly in the Municipality.

Mr Awume expressed gratitude to the government, and the Employment and Labour Relations Ministry for situating such an edifice in the Municipality.

The K.A Frontline Limited is the contractor for the project.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

