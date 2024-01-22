“We will give Morocco a match of their lives” – Zambia Coach

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 22, GNA – Avram Grant – Head Coach of Zambia has sent a warning to the Atlas Lions of Morocco ahead of their final group game in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking after their one-all draw with Tanzania Coach Grant said, they would go all out against Morocco to secure the three maximum points.

“We already know that Morocco is a big team but we are not afraid of them. We would play them and I hope we would put up a good performance.

“We would have to show character,” he declared.

“That’s what we try to do every day, get better. And on all levels. Since I have been coaching this team, we have progressed in several areas, but we must continue.

“Even when you become champion, you have to continue to improve the team,” he noted.

Coach Grant was, however, disappointed with the one-all draw with Tanzania saying “it was a disappointing results”.

“It’s a disappointing result. We knew it wouldn’t be an easy match after watching Tanzania’s match against Morocco.

“It’s true that we started well too but we conceded a goal quickly and that changed our tactics especially after the red card,” he said.

“It’s difficult to play with ten players. But I’m happy with the boys’ reaction. They gave everything to come back,” he stated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

