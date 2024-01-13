‘Dormaahemaa’ accepts newly enstooled Abesim queen-mother as ‘Kyidomhemaa’ 

By Dennis Peprah



Dormaa-Ahenkro, (B/R), Jan 13, GNA – The Dormaahemaa Odeneho Akosua Fima Dwaben II, has accepted Nana Konama Biyaa II, the newly-enstooled queen-mother of Abesim as the Kyidomhemaa of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region.



The Paramount Queen-mother took Nana Biyaa II through some traditional rites at a colourful ceremony held at her palace at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region to seal her recognition, amidst dancing and singing of melodious songs of joy.



Known in private life as Mrs. Yvonne Konama Damoah Ayisi, a Manageress of the Accra-based Agricultural Materials Limited, the new ‘Kyidomhemaa’ occupied the stool left vacant by her late grandmother, Nana Yaa Pomaa.



The late Nana Pomaa, who ascended the Abesim queen’s stool in 1978, reigned for 43 years and died in 2021, after a short illness. She was 66 years old.



The royal gates and kingmakers of Abesim selected Mrs. Ayisi, and her candidacy received approval from Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief and Odeneho Dwaben II, the Paramount Queen of Dormaa Traditional Area.



With her acceptance to the Dormaa Traditional Council, Odeneho Dwaben II stressed it behooved the chiefs and people of Abesim to revere and support the new queen-mother to rule the people.



She admonished the Abesim sub-queens to respect the newly enstooled queen-mother, warning that she would not tolerate any form of disrespect and indiscipline towards Nana Biyaa II.



Odeneho Dwaben II also entreated the Chief of Abesim, Barima Kumi Acheaw III to also draw closer and work in unison with the queen-mother to push the development of Abesim and the Traditional Area forward.



Barima Acheaw III, who led a delegation of chiefs and queens to the Dormaahemaa’s palace, expressed appreciation to Odeneho Dwaben II and Osageyfo Agyemang Badu II for their support towards the enstoolment of the Abesim queen-mother.



He promised to support the queen-mother to achieve her vision for the area and assured him to bring the people together for development.



On her part, Nana Biyaa II also thanked Odeneho Dwaben II and the Dormaa Traditional Council for the confidence reposed in her and promised to serve the people in humility and respect.

