48th SWAG Awards: Mohammed Kudus scoops back-to-back honours, Gary Al-Smith wins Sports Journalist of the Year  

By Francis Ofori
Accra, Jan.13, GNA- Black Stars youngster Mohammed Kudus has been named foreign-based footballer of the Year and Sports Personality of the Year at the 48th nguvu Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards in Accra.
The midfielder has won the prestigious foreign-based footballer of the Year award for a third consecutive time and the Sports Personality of the Year for the second time in a row.
The West Ham man was voted ahead of Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari and Joseph Paintsil in the foreign-based Footballer of the Year category.
Kudus is now a global star for Ghana, netting goals for his club side and the senior national team, the Black Stars.
His rise at the world stage does not come as a surprise but a source of motivation to many young footballers who aspire to be like the Right to Dream academy prodigy.
“The Kudus Dream” still continues for the young talent from Nima who is of high hopes of clinching the Ballon dor award years to come.
He was recently named in Chris Hughton’s 27-man squad representing Ghana at 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.
Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ Comfort Yeboah after a remarkable season with her club side bagged the home-based footballer of the year award for the first time.
The defender led the Techiman based-side to win the Malta Guinness Ghana Premier League, Women’s FA Cup, WAFU B Championship, and also finished fourth place in the CAF Women’s Champions League.
The 16-year-old was shortlisted for the best young player of the year and Inter Club Player of the year at just ended CAF Awards following her phenomenal performance in the Champions League.
Also, Multimedia Group’s Gary Al-Smith was adjudged the Sports Journalist of the Year at the annual event.
SWAG has over the past 48 years, applauded the efforts of sportsmen, sportswomen, teams, and Federations for their contributions to the growth of sports in the country.
The awards scheme, berthed in 1975 is the longest awards in Ghana, having maintained its consistency over the years.
Full list of awardees
Sports Personality of the Year: Mohammed Kudus
Foreign-based Footballer of the Year (Male): Mohammed Kudus
Foreign-based Footballer of the Year (Female): Princella Adubea
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)-Jonathan Sowah
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female):Comfort Yeboah
Athlete of the Year (Male): James Dadzie
Athlete of the Year (Female): Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa
Amateur Boxer of the Year: Abraham Mensah
Club of the Year: Medeama SC
Coach of the Year: Augustine Evans Adotey – Medeama SC
National Team of the Year: Black Challenge (Amputee Team)
Administrator of the Year: Mawuko Afadzinu – Ghana Table Tennis Association
Discovery of the Year: Evelyn Dzato
Armwrestler of the Year: Grace Mintah
Table Tennis Player of the Year: Joanita Borteye
Tennis Player of the Year: Abraham Asaba
Volleyball Player of the Year: Rashaka Katadat
Swimmer of the Year: Zaira Forson
Para-Athlete of the Year: Haruna Tahiru
Dedication and Valour
Cudjoe Fianoo
Nana Fosu Gyeabour
Agartha Hagan
Joseph Addo
SWAG Top 5 Federations
Ghana Table Tennis
Ghana Tennis
Ghana Boxing Authority
Ghana Athletics
Ghana Football Association
Long Service Award
Roseline Amoh
Maurice Quansah
Sammy Haywood Okine
George Kuntu Blankson
Barima Otuo Acheampong
Lifetime Achievement Award
K Hlodzie – Handball
Rtd Andy Sam – Football
Special and Meritorious Award
Herbert Mensah
Samson Deen
Moses Armah
Rev. Emmanuel Niiquaye
Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II
Emmanuel Frimpong
Nii Otoo Larkyne
Osei Boakye-Yiadom
Corporate Awards
Malta Guinness Ghana Limited
Adamus/Nguvu Mining
SES HD+
SWAG President’s Award
Dr Kwame Kyei – Nations FC
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah
SWAG Journalist of the Year
Gary Al-Smith
GNA