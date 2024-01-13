Sports Top Story

48th SWAG Awards: Mohammed Kudus scoops back-to-back honours, Gary Al-Smith wins Sports Journalist of the Year  

January 13, 2024
GNA

By Francis Ofori  

Accra, Jan.13, GNA- Black Stars youngster Mohammed Kudus has been named foreign-based footballer of the Year and Sports Personality of the Year at the 48th nguvu Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards in Accra. 

The midfielder has won the prestigious foreign-based footballer of the Year award for a third consecutive time and the Sports Personality of the Year for the second time in a row.  

The West Ham man was voted ahead of Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari and Joseph Paintsil in the foreign-based Footballer of the Year category. 

Kudus is now a global star for Ghana, netting goals for his club side and the senior national team, the Black Stars.  

His rise at the world stage does not come as a surprise but a source of motivation to many young footballers who aspire to be like the Right to Dream academy prodigy.  

“The Kudus Dream” still continues for the young talent from Nima who is of high hopes of clinching the Ballon dor award years to come.  

He was recently named in Chris Hughton’s 27-man squad representing Ghana at 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast. 

Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ Comfort Yeboah after a remarkable season with her club side bagged the home-based footballer of the year award for the first time.  

The defender led the Techiman based-side to win the Malta Guinness Ghana Premier League, Women’s FA Cup, WAFU B Championship, and also finished fourth place in the CAF Women’s Champions League.   

The 16-year-old was shortlisted for the best young player of the year and Inter Club Player of the year at just ended CAF Awards following her phenomenal performance in the Champions League.  

Also, Multimedia Group’s Gary Al-Smith was adjudged the Sports Journalist of the Year at the annual event.  

SWAG has over the past 48 years, applauded the efforts of sportsmen, sportswomen, teams, and Federations for their contributions to the growth of sports in the country. 

The awards scheme, berthed in 1975 is the longest awards in Ghana, having maintained its consistency over the years.  

Full list of awardees  

Sports Personality of the Year: Mohammed Kudus 

Foreign-based Footballer of the Year (Male): Mohammed Kudus 

Foreign-based Footballer of the Year (Female): Princella Adubea 

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)-Jonathan Sowah  

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female):Comfort Yeboah  

Athlete of the Year (Male): James Dadzie 

Athlete of the Year (Female): Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa 

Amateur Boxer of the Year: Abraham Mensah 

Club of the Year: Medeama SC 

Coach of the Year: Augustine Evans Adotey – Medeama SC 

National Team of the Year: Black Challenge (Amputee Team) 

Administrator of the Year: Mawuko Afadzinu – Ghana Table Tennis Association 

Discovery of the Year: Evelyn Dzato 

Armwrestler of the Year: Grace Mintah 

Table Tennis Player of the Year: Joanita Borteye  

Tennis Player of the Year: Abraham Asaba 

Volleyball Player of the Year: Rashaka Katadat  

Swimmer of the Year: Zaira Forson 

Para-Athlete of the Year: Haruna Tahiru 

Dedication and Valour 
Cudjoe Fianoo 
Nana Fosu Gyeabour 
Agartha Hagan 
Joseph Addo 

SWAG Top 5 Federations 
Ghana Table Tennis 
Ghana Tennis 
Ghana Boxing Authority 
Ghana Athletics  
Ghana Football Association 

Long Service Award 
Roseline Amoh 
Maurice Quansah 
Sammy Haywood Okine 
George Kuntu Blankson 
Barima Otuo Acheampong 

Lifetime Achievement Award 
K Hlodzie – Handball 
Rtd Andy Sam – Football 

Special and Meritorious Award 
Herbert Mensah 
Samson Deen 
Moses Armah 
Rev. Emmanuel Niiquaye 
Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II 
Emmanuel Frimpong 
Nii Otoo Larkyne 
Osei Boakye-Yiadom 

Corporate Awards 
Malta Guinness Ghana Limited 
Adamus/Nguvu Mining  
SES HD+ 

SWAG President’s Award 
Dr Kwame Kyei – Nations FC 

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah 

SWAG Journalist of the Year 
Gary Al-Smith 
