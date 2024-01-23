Dagliga Primary school gets facelift following GNA’s report

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Dagliga (U/E), Jan. 23, GNA – The Dagliga Primary School in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region has been renovated following the Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) report on the deplorable state of the school.

The school had its painting, windows, doors, and parts of chalk board removed with visible cracks on its walls and has now been renovated and reconnected to the national grid.

The renovation of the school was done by the Nabdam District Assembly under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

Under the project, the Assembly has started construction of roads linking communities such as Logre and Zanlerigu, among others, to the school and other surrounding schools.

It would be recalled that on February 15, 2023, GNA carried a report about the deplorable state of the school that posed threat to teachers and students and drawing back academic activities.

Also on March 9, 2023, GNA also reported on how illegal miners destroyed the only football field of the Dagliga cluster of schools and major footpaths to the schools.

Mr Roger Atidoor, Headteacher of the school when contacted, expressed gratitude to the Assembly and managers of the SOCO project, and commended GNA for the reportage that led to the renovation of the school.

“I should be the happiest person today, and this has come through the efforts of GNA. How your story was captured and caught the attention of everyone is what has resulted in what we are seeing today, and so we are grateful to you for the impactful reports,” he added.

Mr Atidoor emphasized that the Nabdam District Assembly, as implementers of the SOCO project, had done very well and deserved commendation.

“I must thank Madam Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive, who is a mother and will continue to be so, for her effort in getting the school renovated. Before the renovation, I believe she might have been fed up with me because there was no single day, I would not call her and sometimes go to her office,” he noted.

The Headteacher, however, appealed for a kitchen structure to facilitate the cooking of meals for the students as the existing mud structure, which was near collapse, was demolished to pave way for the road’s construction.

He called on the people of the Dagliga community to guard against the destruction of any property of the school to ensure its full utilization by the students.

Mr Maxwell Divom, the Assemblyman of the Zanlerigu Dagliga Electoral Area, said the renovation of the school had brought relief to students and teachers and would help improve academic activities.

“Due to the deplorable nature of the place, it became a habitat for reptiles, making it inconducive for academic work, and so, with this renovation, it has brought great relief to us.

“I must thank the GNA for your effort because, through your report, Lively Minds, which is an NGO, also expressed interest in renovating the school, but plans were far advanced by the Assembly to renovate the school, and so as a community, we are very grateful to you (GNA), the Nabdam District Assembly and the government, for the gesture,” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

