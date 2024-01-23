Bono Minister tasks NPP executives to work hard to ‘break the eight’ in Election 2024

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Jan. 23, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister on Tuesday tasked polling station, constituency and regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to work extra hard for the Party to win the Election 2024.

She emphasised the Party in the region had targeted and worked assiduously, not only to win the presidential, but also to reclaim all the lost parliamentary seats in the last elections and possibly win all the 12 constituencies too.

“We can easily achieve this if only the Party leadership at all levels, especially Regional executives continued to lend their support”, Mad Owusu-Banahene stated when she interacted with the media about the impending NPP primaries in the region.

The leadership of the NPP has set Saturday, January 27 to conduct the Party’s parliamentary primary to elect Election 2024 Parliamentary Candidates for the Party.

Mad Owusu-Banahene emphasised the amount of socio-economic development projects provided under the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government had well-positioned Party and brightened its chance in winning and retaining political power in the general election.

Nonetheless, the Regional Minister emphasised it required hard work, if the Party could “break the eight” and therefore advised supporters, polling station and electoral area coordinators and the entire Regional Party executives to avoid complacency and work hard for overwhelming victory.

The government’s achievements have made the NPP attractive in the region, and the Party must therefore make frantic efforts and propagate such achievements to the voter population.

“As you are no doubt aware, the Election 2024 election is a historic one for the two main political parties in the country as both parties are all seeking to win it for the fifth time since the inception of the 4th Republic, so we need to double our efforts to become victorious”, Mad Owusu-Banahene stated.

