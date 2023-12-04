Youth of Peki provides royal vehicle for paramount ruler

By Samuel Akumatey

Peki (V/R), Dec. 4, GNA – Youth of Peki in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, has presented a brandnew utility vehicle to the Deiga of Peki for royal use.

The Mitsubishi Outlander vehicle was purchased by the Progressive Youth of Peki as part of a “Royal Wheels Project” that sought to support the traditional authority with some logistics and

was realised with the support of friends from surrounding communities, including Tsibu Awudome.

The customised SUV was presented to the Deiga at the 2023 Gbiza festival of the people of Gbi, which comprises communities in the Peki and Hohoe areas.

The festival was held at Peki Avetile, and in attendance was MPs for both areas, and the President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo.

Mr. Fred Badasu, leader of the group, said during the presentation that the decision was taken in 2022 to support the traditional institution, and was the first of a series of initiatives to elevate the area.

“We met in 2022 and we identified the royal wheel project to provide a vehicle for the paramount chief. We the youth of Peki and our friends from other areas contributed and this is our gift to the Deiga.

The vehicle, ceremoniously adorned, was showcased to the teeming crowd to applause and jubilation, and the Deiga would exit the durbar grounds in it after the event.

The festival marked 28 years of the reunification of the Gbis in Hohoe and Peki, having been separated for more than 300 years through migration.

It was on the theme: “28 Years of Gbiduko Reunification; Reflections and the Journey Ahead, and was a colourful event of multitudes from the two areas whose royal processions held traffic on the Eastern Corridor superhighway for hours.

Mr. Peter Amewu, the MP of Hohoe and the Minister for Railways Development, commended the growing spirit of unity, and said festivals should promote peace for the nation.

He donated cash and drinks to support the festival, and said the Government continued to prioritise development in the two areas, including the eastern corridor.

Mr. Rockson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, who also supported with cash and drinks, said the area deserved an astroturf sporting facility to grow sports talents in the district.

He further appealed that roads and other projects were completed to ease living in the District.

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the regional house of chiefs, called attention to increasing chieftaincy disputes in the Region and appealed to traditional authorities to consider instead the economic relief for their people.

Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, who hosted the festival, said chiefs must take charge of the development of their communities, and work with the government to “make the flagship programmes meaningful”.

Togbega Gabusu VII, chaired the grand durbar, and made a strong call for unity to elevate the areas.

The festival celebration spans more than a week, and thousands of the Hohoe areas joined the people of Peki and undertook various activities including sports competitions.

GNA

