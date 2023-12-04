BMW Club Ghana lauds Volta Trade and Investment Fair

By Edward Williams

Ho, Dec. 4, GNA – The Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Club Ghana has lauded the Volta Trade and Investment Fair.

The Club, led by its President, had some members displaying seven models of BMW at the Fair at Ho.

Mr Lloyd Ashiley, President of the Club, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that they graced the Fair to promote tourism.

He said the Club had been looking at doing something in the Volta Region, so they came to look at the prospects, adding that the region was a nice place.

Mr Ashiley said as a Club who organised motor sport event, they were hoping that next year they would showcase the region in terms of what it had to offer and how vibrant it was.

He said the Club in 2024 would move its motor sport event from Accra to the Volta region which would have more than 5,000 spectators featuring more than 100 BMW cars.

Mr Ashiley said the event would also bring people to the region for the first time, find business opportunities and move some investments into the region.

He said the event was also to change people’s ideology about motor sports due to the fear factor associated with motor sport.

Mr Ashiley said the road network in the region was good to enhance the event.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister told GNA that the event would project the region in terms of tourism and was positive about its prospects.

He said the Club deemed that the good nature of roads in the region would make the event a successful one.

Dr Letsa said one of the events would be held within the regional capital on some principal streets where a lot of people would experience such events for the first time.

The event is likely to be held during the Easter festive season in 2024.

GNA

