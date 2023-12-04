CAMFED Association Ghana extends support to flood victims in North Tongu

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Agbetikpo (V/R), Dec. 4, GNA – The CAMFED Association (CAMA) Ghana has donated relief items to displaced persons in Agbetikpo, one of the camps in the North Tongu District.

The items included towels, detergents, exercise books, and other essentials worth GHC30,000.

Madam Karima Mohamed, the Chairperson of the Association who led the delegation stated that their donation was to empathise with the flood victims in the area.

She said that though the flood had receded, the victims, especially the school children, needed more support to cushion them from their plight and foster new livelihood.

Madam Mohamed assured the people that her Association would continue to offer the necessary support to the victims until the situation was over.

She also called on other organisations to emulate the gesture.

The Chairperson assured the victims that as part of their corporate social responsibilities, her Association would also mobilise efforts to support the livelihood restoration agenda.

Mamaga Asieku V of Battor, received the items and expressed her gratitude to the Association for being instrumental in ensuring that the relief items got to the most affected communities.

She said the items would be fairly distributed among the displaced persons and called for more support from corporate Ghana.

GNA

