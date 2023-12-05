“We will not be complacent” – Coach Hauptle

Accra, Dec. 5, GNA – Nora Häuptle – Head Coach of the Black Queens has said, her side will not be complacent despite taking 3-1 lead in the first leg game in Accra against Namibia.

The Black Queens would take on their counterparts from Namibia on Tuesday, December 5, in Pretoria, South Africa, for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final round 2nd leg qualifier.

Speaking ahead of the match, Coach Hauptle said “we won the first game in Ghana at home with a big crowd and it’s good to come with this result in the second leg.

“But we are very focused, humble and very determined. We work a lot on our values and determination is one, so we had a good start now.

“We trained today in the stadium here with an amazing pitch. We are a team who likes to play, and the ball is rolling fast here, and so for us everything is ready, and we are ready.

“This is our attitude and also to develop ourselves to our routines. We like to stay calm and the final training was absolutely amazing,” she added.

Coach Hauptle said they have enough experienced players now and they know what it is about staying humble in camp adding that, “we also had a good video analysis session with some details to adjust to from the last game and we practice those elements on the pitch today.

According to Coach Hauptle though they had gone 10 games unbeaten, and it makes them proud, they would not be excited by the records but would remain focused to see their mission through.

“We have developed our performance and our style of play and also the kind of values we live in our team. We have a very good cohesion and very clear basis on which we act on. After the game I never think about anything else. I take this as the next game, we prepare like always so we are quite calm, relax towards the game.

Ghana would take on Namibia in the second game at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

GNA

