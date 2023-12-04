University Junior High School alumni give back to Alma Mater 

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec 04, GNA – The 1993 year group of the University Junior High School (UNIJOSA 93) of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has constructed and handed over a new notice board to the school.

The old students also held a students’ forum to share their experiences and success stories to motivate and inspire the students as part of their 30th anniversary of completion.

Due to the lack of the facility, management and staff of the school were compelled to litter doors and other surfaces with notices.

An old notice board at the school’s pavilion had become inaccessible because the structure has been converted into an assembly hall.

The project therefore provides a more convenient and befitting platform for communication and ensures a clean environment.

Madam Philippa Afran Gaisie, President of UNIJOSA 93, said they would also reward some 10 teachers with plaques and money to honour them.

She said they returned to the school after 30 years to give back and reciprocate the school’s impact on their lives.

Madam Gaisie underscored the importance of the forum which was to prepare the students and help them make informed decisions for the future.

“They are in their formative years and education is the basis for whatever they want to achieve. Without education, you can’t get far in life,” she noted.

The year president intimated that they had taken notice of some other challenges of the school and pledged the association’s commitment to help resolve them.

“Now we know the needs of this school and so once we organise ourselves and we have the means to do it, we will provide it for them.

“We have observed that they have some of their fans broken and the Public Address system is not working properly and so we will make that part of their next project,” she added.

Mr James Nyankah, a pharmaceutical medicine specialist and member of UNIJOSA 93, addressing the gathering urged the students to place premium on their identity and carry themselves with discipline and integrity.

“Whatever you are doing. You are labelling yourself and so carry yourself in the identity you want people to know you.”

Mr Nyankah further admonished them to take their education seriously, urging them to broaden their horizon beyond the classroom.

Mrs Eleanor Afua Onyame, the Headteacher of the School, expressing gratitude for the gesture, observed that some of the students needed the encouragement to make decisive choices.

“The students enjoyed their time with you, and we hope that other year groups will also come to join forces with us to groom the children,” she said.

Mrs Onyame admitted that her role as the head of the prominent school was quite challenging particularly with the students’ exposure to 21st Century technology and its attendant challenges.

“But when they come in and collaborate, we know that we can collectively groom and nurture these children to become better citizens for the country and the world,” she stressed.

Mrs Onyame further appealed for a well-equipped library, a food laboratory, and a laboratory for Creative Arts and Design.

“We are trying to turn a part of the assembly hall into a library and so we are open for donation of very good materials for the children to do their research,” she added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

