Let’s support survivors of Violence – HFFG

Accra, Dec.04, GNA – Ms Cecilia Senoo, the Executive Director of Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), has called on policy makers and civil society organisations to establish and sustain survivor-centred support services for survivors of violence.

The services include shelters, helplines, counseling, and legal aid.

Femicide, the deliberate killing of women and girls because of their gender, she said, was a profound indicator of the extent of violence against women.

According to UN Women globally, an estimated 736 million women—almost one in three, had been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their life (30 per cent of women aged 15 and older), she said.

Ms Senoo made the call in a statement issued by HFFG to the Ghana News Agency in Accra ahead of the observation of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence on the theme: “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls”.

According to UN Women, she said about one in four Ghanaian women had suffered physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner.

The Ghana Police Service reported 16,000 cases of domestic violence in 2020, and in 2021, around 45,000 women and girls worldwide were killed by their intimate partners or other family members, she said.

“This means that, on average, more than five women or girls are killed every hour by someone in their own family.

“These harrowing statistics represent not just numbers, but the tragic loss of lives and dreams, highlighting the urgency to confront the underlying societal issues fuelling such violence,” she noted.

Ms Senoo said: “These reports on Gender-Based Violence show the urgent need for collaborative action to dismantle the structures perpetuating gender-based violence. It’s crucial to invest in prevention, protection, and holistic support to end this pervasive violation of human rights.”

She asked that laws be strengthened and enforced to implement comprehensive legislation to combat gender-based violence, including feticide, and ensure justice and protection for survivors.

On education, she recommended that integrated comprehensive gender equality and violence prevention education curriculum and community programmes be considered to challenge harmful stereotypes and promote a culture of respect and equality.

Ms Senoo called for improved data collection mechanisms to accurately measure the prevalence of gender-based violence and inform evidence-based policymaking and targeted interventions.

Policy makers are also to advance initiatives that empower individuals of all genders economically, politically, and socially, fostering an inclusive environment that upholds equality and dignity for all.

Recent reports from UN Women painted a grim picture revealing an urgent need for immediate action and comprehensive policy reforms to protect individuals of all genders from the scourge of violence rooted in gender inequality, she noted.

“As the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence continues, we call for solidarity and resolute commitment from global leaders, policymakers, and citizens to eradicate gender-based violence in all its forms,” Ms Senoo said.

Hope For Future Generations is a local not-for-profit organisation committed that facilitates and improves the health, education and socio-economic status of its beneficiaries.

Their work focuses on women, children, young people, and persons with disabilities, including people with mental health conditions.

GNA

