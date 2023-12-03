3rd Egypt Defence Expo underway in Cairo

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Dec 4, GNA – The third edition of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX), has begun at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo.

It will showcase the latest military technology, equipment, and systems across land, sea, and air through more than 400 exhibitors from 46 countries.

The Expo has brought together officials and military delegations to witness the latest defence technology and systems while enabling them to exchange ideas and build invaluable relationships between key players in the industry.

The four-day event being held under the patronage of the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, will end on Friday, December 7, 2023.

Organised by Arabian Word Events (AWE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Military Production, and the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation, EDEX is the only defence and security event that covers Africa and the Middle East.

The expo provides a unique opportunity for visitors to witness the latest technology, equipment, defence systems, and military products includes a 22 country pavilions from Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Korea, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States of America.

About 35,000 visitors plus a high-level military delegation who have been invited from more than 100 countries are expected to attend the exhibition over the four-day period.

The event among other things features a lineup of renowned companies covering all aspects of defence and security, such as land vehicles, air defence, coastal defence, shipbuilders, maintenance and repair, cyber security, missile systems, unmanned and autonomous systems, parachuting and airdrop, satellite communication, search and rescue, surveillance systems, tactical equipment, training and simulation equipment, and many more.

Since its inception, the event has gained growing momentum with the participation of nearly 400 exhibitors from 42 countries in 2021, as compared to the 376 exhibitors from 41 countries in 2018.

GNA

