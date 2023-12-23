Universe Destiny Foundation appeals to Public to support cancer children 

By P.K. Yankey, GNA

Takoradi (W/R), Dec. 23, GNA – The Chairman of the Universe Destiny Foundation, Dr Patrick Ekye-Kwesi has appealed to the public to donate to a cancer fund to enable it to reach out to children who are cancer patients in the Eastern and Western Nzema areas.

As part of activities marking the yuletide, the Foundation would embark upon a life-saving project, dubbed, “Help Lights Up Our Kids on Admission This Christmas” at the St. Martin De Porres Hospital at Eikwe in the Ellembelle District and Half-Assini Government Hospital in the Jomoro Municipality on December 24 and 25 to support children battling with cancer ailment.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency in Takoradi ahead of the project, Dr Ekye-Kwesi who is also the Country Director of PANWAYS Foundation, a dedicated organization committed to changing the narrative surrounding pediatric cancer said it was the mission of the Organization to ensure that “no child becomes aware of this devastating disease at an early age to frustrate their dreams”.

He said as a cancer patient, “Watching your child suffer the horrors of treatment to have a chance at life is something no parent should ever have to experience.”

He appealed to philanthropists, and well- meaning Ghanaians who believe in the future and potential of these cancer children, to generously donate to the Foundation for a good cause.

He underscored the unique opportunity that stood before well-meaning members of society “with the opportunity to make an impressive difference in the lives of many young children and their families this yuletide”.

“With your assistance, we can help these kids to not just dream, but to achieve their dreams.”

Dr Ekye-Kwesi acknowledged the contributions of founder of PANWAYS Foundation, Dr Franca Amenante Brescia, Dr Luigi Brescia, Prof. Maurizio Zadra all of Italy and Switzerland PANWAYS Universe Destiny Foundation to the cancer fund.

