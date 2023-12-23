Sanitation Minister launches climate change mitigation project  

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA – Dr Freda Prempeh, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has launched Ghana’s Transformative Pilot Project aimed at solving the many environmental and climate change related challenges in Accra.

The initiative on the theme: “Harnessing GHG Mitigation opportunities in the Solid Waste Management Sector,” was the first of its kind by the Ministry to strengthen collaboration between key sectors of ministries to mitigate the effects of climate change adaptation into development processes.

The Transformative Pilot Project would also support national development priorities and capacities to plan towards the achievement of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions and implementation of low carbon solution.

The occasion brought together stakeholders drawn from the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), Environmental Protection Agency, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, civil society organisation.

Dr Prempeh, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the initiative was a bold step towards altering how to manage waste and contribute to global climate goals.

She said the pivotal aspect of the project was the establishment of the Inter-Ministerial Sanitation Coordination Committee to enhance collaboration and effective coordination across ministries in the country.

The Minister said the project hinged on substantial backing from the stakeholders and expressed government appreciation to its development partners for their effort in supporting to strengthen and build capacities of local institutions.

“The launch of the project signifies a new era for the sanitation and water sector in Ghana in line with the Ghana WASH Sector Development programme that hinges on partnership,” she stated.

Mr Harold Esseku of the World Bank, on behalf of the stakeholders, gave an assurance of a continuous support to the WASH activities in Ghana.

He expressed happiness of the Canadian government’s support to the pilot project.

Dr Eugene Appiah Effah, Domestic Technical Coordinator, said the project was necessary to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of policy decisions and to achieve the ambitious national development target, reduce GHG emissions.

“With the strong dynamic Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) system, the MMDA’s can periodically implement most efficient and effective policies to achieve climate target in their communities,” he stated.

