Stakeholders meet on proposed Zoo Gardens in the Eastern Region

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Dec 4, GNA – Stakeholders have met to discuss the way forward of a proposed Zoo gardens in the Eastern Region, precisely Koforidua.

The stakeholders included the Forestry Commission and the Wildlife division, Zoomlion, Environment Protection Agency (EPA), the Lands Commission and the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council.

Mr Moses Anongura, Eastern Regional manager of the Wildlife division, in a briefing on the proposal, indicated that plans were far advanced as site had been ideal and land acquisition processes were at the final stage.

The New Juaben North Industrial enclave had been identified to host the third Zoo in the country to be sited in the Eastern Region.

He said the Region had all the ecological settings in the country but had no protected area in terms of wildlife conservation and the Zoo would address that deficit.

He said both policy and legal rights had been set in line with the strict requirements of establishing a Zoo and assured that public safety was and other concerns were well secured.

Mr John Donkor, Chief Director, ERCC said, “having a Zoo/recreational center is loading it would boost tourism as well as create job opportunities.

Madam Comfort Asante, New Juaben North MCE, said the municipality had vast land earmarked for developmental projects such as the proposed Waste Recycling and Treatment Plant and the Zoo.

She said the proposed area had been earmarked as an industrial zone for Koforidua to open the local economy and assured of the assembly’s support in any way for the proposed projects to materialize.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

