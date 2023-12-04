Devtraco Plus presents The Address: the pinnacle of modern living at Roman Ridge

Accra, Dec 4, GNA – Devtraco Plus, a subsidiary of the Devtraco Group, and Ghana’s leading multiple award-winning luxury real estate developer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest development, The Address.

Located in the prestigious Roman Ridge area, this project is poised to redefine modern living in Accra, offering a trio of towers that feature vacation, residential, and hotel apartments, each designed to elevate the standard of luxury living.

The Address stands as the epitome of Devtraco Plus’ mastery in crafting unparalleled real estate experiences.

Drawing from the success of iconic projects like The Edge at Labone, Henrietta’s Residences at Cantonments, The Niiyo at Dzorwulu, Nova at Roman Ridge, The Pelican Hotel at Cantonments, and more. this new development sets a new benchmark for urban living, catering to those who are accustomed to excellence.

The development encompasses three distinct towers, each tailored to cater to the varying needs of residents. A 13-floor tower presents studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom vacation apartments, offering a retreat for those in search of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Families seeking luxurious living spaces can choose from the 17-floor residential tower featuring studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and penthouse apartments.

The third tower is 18-floor hotel apartments to cater to both business and leisure travellers.

The Address aims to eliminate life’s inconveniences, providing an environment that enables residents to pursue their dreams amidst the tranquillity of one of Accra’s most cherished locations.

Beyond being a development, it represents a lifestyle where residents wake up to breathtaking city views, enjoy rooftop fitness centres, access world-class amenities, benefit from top notch security services and entertain friends by the swimming pool.

Life at The Address is a seamless blend of convenience and luxury, offering in-house retail marts, a kids’ play area, a multipurpose sports complex, a private cinema, and a concierge service to handle daily errands.

Strategically located within 15 minutes of the airport, top-notch schools, healthcare facilities, restaurants, shopping malls, and police stations, The Address promises to be the zenith of premium luxury living.

Units of the Vacation, Residential, and Hotel Apartments at The Address are currently available with a $5,000.00 reservation fee and a flexible payment plan.

Seize this rare opportunity to become a resident of the most anticipated luxury development in the country. Secure a unit at The Address, and allow trusted property management companies to reward you with rental income.

The Address will be launched officially at the plush new office of the Devtraco Group on Thursday 14th December, 2023. For more information, visit TheAddress.DevtracoPlus.com or call +233 (0) 270 000 004.

