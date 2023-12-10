Red-hot Asante Kotoko see off Hearts of Oak in super clash 

By Yussif Ibrahim/Emmanuel Ofosu

Kumasi, Dec. 10, GNA – Asante Kotoko recorded their fourth consecutive win at the expense of archrivals, Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium in their match week 14 clash, further compounding Hearts’ poor showing.



A brace from Steve Dese Mukwala and another by Isaac Oppong condemned the Phobians to a second successive defeat with the match ending 2:3 in favour of Kotoko.



Hearts of Oak who were playing as the home team after adopting the Baba Yara Stadium following the closure of Accra Sports Stadium gave their fans much hope after scoring the opener.



They allowed Kotoko who until the first goal looked likely to break the virginity of the game to come from behind to snatch victory from them.

The results leave Hearts in 10th place on the log as Kotoko move to sixth position with only four points separating them from leaders, Samartex.

Hearts launched the first attack in under one minute but Hamza Issah’s connection to Michael Ampadu’s low cross from the right flew miles over the bar.



Asante Kotoko responded almost immediately at the other end following a swift move spearheaded by Steve Mukwala, but the final delivery of Peter Amidu only hit the side net.



As expected, the first 10 minutes were full of intensity with both sides determined to unsettle each other with high pressing football.



Steve Mukwala almost broke the deadlock with a powerful header from a corner kick, but Richmond Ayi in post for the Phobians denied the Ugandan what could have been a great goal.



The next big opportunity again fell to Mukwala whose acrobatic attempt at the far end missed target by inches.



But it was Hearts of Oak who took the lead through Linda Mtange against the run of play with a beautiful header from close range.



A free kick on the left flown into the box by Salifu Ibrahim was headed home by the Congolese who rose above the Kotoko defence to cause the damage.



Their celebration was however short-lived as Kotoko restored parity on the stroke of halftime with a well-rehearsed move finished by Isaac Oppong.



The youngster dashed behind the Hearts defence to receive a defence-splitting pass from Baba Yahaya before placing it beyond Ayi for the equaliser.



The goal set the stage for a combative four-minute stoppage time which failed to produce another goal as referee Reginald Collins Amoah brought proceedings to an end.



Accra Hearts of Oak resumed the second half firing from all angles, putting Kotoko under intense pressure for the opening five minutes.



Kotoko would however punish the Phobians for their profligacy upfront by scoring their second in the 56th minute.



Mukwala guided a rebound into the net after Ayi punched a thunderbolt from Oppong into play, sparking wild jubilation among the Kotoko fans.



Their ecstasy would reach a crescendo 18 minutes later when the Ugandan import doubled Kotoko’s advantage after a defensive blunder.



He capitalised on a feeble back pass from Kelvin Osei Assibey to beat the onrushing Ayi before slotting the ball into a yawning net.



Hearts vigorously fought back after conceding the third goal, allowing Kotoko to exploit their desperation to their advantage with counterbreaks.



Their persistence however paid off in stoppage time when they pulled one back through Martin Karikari but the goal only turned out to be a consolation for the Accra-based club.

