GPL Wk 14: FC Samartex 1996 hit top spot as Kotoko secures comeback win over Hearts  

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 10, GNA – FC Samartex 1996 went top of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League after beating bottom-placed Heart of Lions 2-0 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Goals from Emmanuel Mamah and Evans Osei-Wusu ensured the third successive win for FC Samartex 1996, who go top of the league with 26 points, while Hearts Lions who still winless in the league, stay bottom with eight points.

Asante Kotoko recorded their fourth successive victory in the league after beating arch-rivals Hearts of Oak 3-2 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Steven Mukwala’s brace and Isaac Oppong’s solitary strike secured maximum points for the Porcupine Warriors, who move sixth on the league table with 22 points.

Linda Mtange and Martin Karikari’s strikes were not enough for the Phobians, who suffered their second successive loss and dropped to ninth on the league table with 16 points.

Nations FC continued their impressive home run after beating Aduana Stars 2-1 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday.

Goals from Barimah Baah and Nafiu Suleman ensured the fifth successive win for Nations who move fifth in the league and are just three points adrift of leaders Samartex 1996.

Aduana Stars, despite their loss, stay second in the league with 24 points, which is the same as Nsoatreman, who also shockingly lost their home fixture against Karela United.

Bechem United and Legon Cities also recorded huge home wins after beating Accra Lions and Real Tamale United, respectively.

Scores at a glance:

Hearts of Oak 2-3 Asante Kotoko



Bechem United 4-0 Accra Lions FC



Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Great Olympics



FC Samartex 1996 2-0 Heart of Lions



Legon Cities 3-1 Real Tamale United



Nsoatreman FC 0-1 Karela United



Nations FC 2-1 Aduana Stars

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

