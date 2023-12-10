Abedi Pele, Alberta Sackey to grace 2023 CAF Awards on Monday 

By Simon Asare



Accra, Dec. 10, GNA – Ghanaian football legends Abedi Pele and Alberta Sackey will grace the CAF Awards 2023, scheduled to take place on Monday, December 11, in Marrakech, Morocco.



The prestigious awards ceremony recognises and rewards outstanding performances by African players, coaches, teams, and clubs over a given period.



Ahead of the ceremony, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the presence of several renowned guests who would join the nominees in celebrating the excellence and remarkable achievements of

African football.



Among the guests for this year’s awards is three-time African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Pele, who is often referred to as the maestro.



Former CAF’s Women’s Footballer of the Year Alberta Sackey has also been selected to grace the awards ceremony.



Other guests include Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Abedi Pele (Ghana), El Hadji Diouf (Senegal), Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Anthony Baffoe (Ghana), among others.



Egypt’s Mohammed Salah, Morocco’s Achraf Hakim and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen will be vying for the Men’s Player of the Year.



In the women’s category, Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) and Barbara Banda (Zambia) would compete for the women’s Player of the Year award.

