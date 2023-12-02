NPP delegate at Ekumfi detained for attacking police officer

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Essarkyir (C/R), Dec. 02, GNA – A New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate who attacked a police officer at Ekumfi Essakyir during the Party’s Parliamentary Primary in the Ekumfi Constituency, was on Saturday morning arrested and detained by the police.

He was among a group of people who had confronted the Constituency Executive for failing to give them money for their transportation.

The police had quickly intervened only for the unidentified delegate to attack the Ekumfi District Police Commander warranting his arrested.

Meanwhile, a total of 523 delegates from 95 polling stations in 26 electoral areas, council of elders and patrons are expected to vote in the on-going exercise.

The contestants are Albert Tetteh-Entsie, Francis K. Ato Codjoe, Stelfa Adu Donkor and Kweku Baah Ofori.

Madam Dina Nketia, the Ekumfi District Director of the Electoral Commission, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the venue that, polls stated at 07:00 hours and would end at 1300 hours.

She said adequate security was in place to protect lives and property, as well as to ensure peace and order for successful elections.

As at 8:00 hours, 56 people had cast their votes.

