Keta: NPP Parliamentary Primaries Elections begins successfully

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Dec. 02, GNA – New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primary election has commenced successfully at the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) basic school park at Keta-Dzelukope in the Keta constituency of the Volta region.

The election would enable the party delegates to elect a candidate for the constituency in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Philip Adzomani, the Electoral Commission Chairman at Keta disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that all was set to deliver a peaceful and a successful exercise.

“We are not facing any challenge as at now, the election has commenced successfully and we are expecting a smooth exercise throughout,” he said.

Three aspirants namely Mr Selassie Godwin Teyie, Mr Godknows Blebu, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director at Keta, and Mr Goldberg-Grimm Courage Lekettey, Party’s Constituency Secretary, were earlier cleared by the party to contest after a successful vetting and balloting as required by the party’s constitution.

They remained hopeful that the delegates would give them the nod to lead the party in the 2024 general election to unseat Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey,the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament in Keta Constituency.

Various party delegates who spoke to the GNA have so far expressed satisfaction about the exercise which commenced at 0700 and would end at 1400 hours.

The GNA also observed a heavy security presence at the election centre to ensure a safe and peaceful election with some delegates in queue to exercise their franchise.

A total of 22 electoral coordinators, five patrons, five executives each from 122 polling stations, and five council of elders were eligible to vote during the exercise.

Mr Selassie Godwin Teyie picked the first spot on the ballot whilst Mr Godknows Blebu and Mr Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey took second and third positions respectively on the ballot paper.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

