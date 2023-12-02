NPP Primaries: Delegates in Akatsi South skeptical about election results  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Akatsi (VR), Dec. 02, GNA – Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akatsi South Constituency have expressed mixed feelings on how the election outcome would appear.

They said the two aspirants in the race namely, Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akatsi South, and Mr Mawuli Ocloo Egos, the Constituency Secretary of the party have all expressed high optimism of victory after today’s exercise.

Mr Patrick Agboyibor, a delegate who doubles as the Akatsi South Deputy Secretary of the party, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) before the commencement of the voting process that “delegates are now becoming wise.”

Mr Godfred Kpetey, a delegate from Sremanu, told the GNA the elections would be in favour of his best candidate.

He said the outcome of today’s exercise must be attributed to the true reflection of the choice of delegates “and nothing should stop that.”

A total of 713 delegates comprising polling station executives, Council of Elders, Area Coordinators, Patrons, and others are taking part in today’s exercise which is ongoing at the Akatsi RC basic school park.

Mr Kotoka, Chairman of the Constituency Parliamentary Election Committee, told the GNA things were in place to experience a successful exercise.

Mrs Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, the Municipal Electoral Officer, disclosed to the GNA that her outfit had not experienced any hitch so far.

“All is set, and we are ready for them,” she said.

On security, Mr Bless Nkegbe, the Akatsi South Constituency Communication Officer, explained that the police would ensure law and order.

“The welfare of the delegates is intact. We expect the best aspirant to win,” he added.

