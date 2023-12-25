Nazareth Methodist society organizes feast to mark Christmas 

Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Nkotompo (WR), Dec. 25, GNA – The Nazareth Methodist Church at Nkotompo has organised a feast for more than 500 congregants, aged and invited guest to mark the birth of Christ.

The happy crowd were served with traditional foods, including fufu, konkonte, ampesi, sobolo, fried maize and groundnuts, and bankye kakro, among other traditional foods to drum home the need to revert to these healthy traditional meals with life-saving properties.

Some of the church members, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, were pleased by the gesture of the Church’s leadership to put a smile on the faces of many, especially the poor among the brethren.

Also, hampers with assorted items were presented to the aged to make this year’s Christmas a merry one.

Madam Esther Bruce, member of the Planning Committee, said it was worth appreciating the church members who had contributed in diverse ways to the running of the Nazareth Church.

“We have a sense of belonging and brotherhood,” she added.

Reverend Seth Williams, the Minister in Charge of the Nazareth Methodist Society, said the church was responsible for welfare of the members both in deeds and words, adding, “We are called to meet both the physical and spiritual needs of society and this is what we have done over the last five years.”

GNA

