Black Stars to camp in Johannesburg ahead of 2023 AFCON 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec. 25, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana will begin a ten-day camping in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday December 31, 2023 ahead of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

The team would use the period to prepare themselves for the battle ahead with hopes of ending Ghana’s over 40-year trophy drought.

The Black Stars would face Botswana in Johannesburg on Monday, January 8, 2024, before flying to Abidjan two days later for the continent’s biggest event.

The friendly encounter also would be an opportunity for Coach Chris Hughton to assess his team as they take on other top giants in the tournament.

Ghana is camped in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The four-time champions would open their campaign against Cape Verde after which they would take on Egypt and Mozambique.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for Saturday, January 13 to Sunday, February 11, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

