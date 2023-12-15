Mining Companies urged to pay serious attention to safety

Accra, Dec 15, GNA – The Ghana Chamber of Mines has held this year’s Mine Performance Awards to reward outstanding mining companies that have excelled during the year under review.

Nine mining companies were honoured under various categories.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Deputy Chief Inspector of Mines of the Minerals Commission John Amoanyi, observed that mining companies have not performed very well over the period under review.

He noted that a total of seven fatal accidents and 14 serious accidents were recorded in 2023.

Four of the fatal accidents came from contractors working on behalf of the mining companies and almost all the serious accidents were also from contractors.

This figure compares poorly with the 2022 figure of one recorded fatal accident.

We need to do more to minimize serious accidents as well as eliminating fatality. As a Regulator, I feel ashamed when the figures are mentioned,” he advised.

The Deputy Chief Inspector of Mines was of the view that accidents are caused by unsafe acts and unsafe conditions, therefore, managers of safety must up their game and look at their safety management systems, especially towards the Mine Support Services Operators.

“We need to ensure that duties are assigned to competent persons as stated in Regulation 44 of LI 2182. We should conduct risk assessment in every activity to be done and ensure that employees are taken through safe working practice codes developed,” he urged.

He however admitted that, notwithstanding the adverse and negatives, some of the mining companies’ performances were excellent during the year and therefore deserve to be rewarded.

The performance for all the mining companies was great and it is my believe and hope that the performance will translate into reduction of accidents in the various mining companies, going forward,” he said.

For his part, the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr. Suleiman Koney, reiterated the need for everyone to be involved in safety at the mines.

Based on 2022 performance, Asanko Gold mine was adjudged the mining company with the Best Improved Mine. Goldfields Ghana Ltd- Tarkwa Mine was first runner up while Newmont Ghana Ltd- Ahafo Mine won the third place.

Gold Fields Ghana Ltd.-Tarkwa Mine also won the overall best in Best Mine based on O ccupational Injury Statistics. Asanko Gold was adjudged second best while Golden Star Wassa Resources won the third place.

Golden Star Wassa Resources emerged winners in the 2023 Best Mine Team in Inter-mine First Aid and Safety Competition. FGR Bogoso Preastea won the second place while Chirano Gold Mine Ltd came third.

In the Best Mine based on Mine Safety, Health and Environmental Audit category, Golden Star Wassa Resources was adjudged winners, while AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine was second and AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine was third.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

