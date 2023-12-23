Martha Inspires Foundation organises free eye screening for children  

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Sagnarigu (N/R), Dec 23, GNA – Martha Inspires Foundation, an NGO, has organised eye screening exercise targeting about 300 children at Katariga in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The exercise, organised in partnership with Savanna Opticals and Eyecare, a private eyecare facility, was to ensure healthy sight for the beneficiaries.

Miss Martha Anabila, Chief Executive Officer of Martha Inspires Foundation, speaking during the exercise, said it was to help detect any eye challenge affecting the children to seek further medical attention.

She said her organisation was running a reading clinic for the children in the area, adding it was important to prioritise the sight needs of the children to enable them take advantage of the facility.

She emphasised that, “Our reading clinic, which operates every Monday to Saturday, will require that children have good sight to read and explore the world of knowledge.”

Dr Daniel Opoku Gyamfi, Executive Director, Savanna Opticals and Eyecare, said children often went blind because they failed to check their eye conditions on time.

He noted that cataract was one of the major eye diseases in the country, especially among children and adults, saying early detection was critical to reduce blindness in the country.

He entreated parents to prioritise periodic eye screening for their children to help detect any problem to enable them to get the needed treatment.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

