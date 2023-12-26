Lithium agreement must go through proper equity environment – Dr Kludjeson 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Dec. 26, GNA – Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson, a former President of the Association of Ghana Industry (AGI), has said that Ghana’s lithium agreement must go through a proper equity environment for the country to benefit from it.

Dr Kludjeson, who is currently the President of the Volta Development Forum, a business think tank platform, said such agreements all ensure global equity levels of either 60:40 or 70:30, whereas Ghana’s own was not clear.

He said there were a lot of problems surrounding Ghana’s lithium agreement that needed to be re-looked at, indicating that the first had to do with the company involved.

“What is this company called Barari? Then, after we pushed, the discovery came that somebody owes 4.4 percent. Who are the other shareholders, or the owners of the company? And where from Atlantic Lithium,” he added.

Dr Kludjeson who is also the President of Celltel Networks Limited a communication technology company stated at the Ghana News Agency Industrial News Hub platform, warned that in the absence of proper due diligence, Ghana could be short changed, as equity agreements were like that.

He added that those who are currently agreeing to it would not be there in next time to face the consequences.

Therefore, the government must listen to the issues raised by the people, saying, “we are told that the investment is 250 million dollars; meanwhile, Bank of Ghana is putting up a building of 250 million dollars; can Bank of Ghana also give 250 million dollars to the Ghana government or form a new company to capitalise on it to be able to be the owner?

Dr Kludjeson also called on the youth to systematically enter the technological development space, as it had become the means to an end and a major human activity.

He explained that information technology now played key roles in modern lives as it helped in with the everyday dynamics of things.

“Technology provides various tools to boost development and exchange information, as well as a means to solve many problems,” Dr Kludjeson stated.

Dr Kludjeson advised Ghanaian youths to focus on technology and innovation to help improve the country’s economic development.

He said the injection of technologically inclined personalities into the nation’s governance architecture would transform the country, as it would create a storehouse of wealth for accelerated progress.

“Technology would allow for the efficient production of more and better goods and services, which is what prosperity depends on,” stressing that the mechanisms through which technology is developed, adopted, and used in production may be complex, but Ghana needed to upscale its technological advancement.

He encouraged Ghanaian youth to focus on investing their time and energy in the technological and innovative space, as that is the future of global economic systems.

Dr Kludjeson said the youth being the next generation should brace up with the “can-do spirit” and focus on helping solve Ghana’s developmental challenges.

He urged, especially university students, to engage motivators who would encourage them to have positive mental attitudes towards work and development.

