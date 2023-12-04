Vicar General marks 25 years in priesthood, prays for end to Bawku conflict 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Dec 4, GNA-Very Reverend Fr Lawrence Azure, Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo-Bolgatanga, has marked 25 years as a priest with a prayer for an end to the protracted chieftaincy conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Presiding over the celebration of a Holy Mass in Bolgatanga as part of activities marking his Silver Jubilee, the Vicar General prayed for the factions involved in the conflict to embrace peace to restore hope for the people in the area.

The Vicar General who is also the Parish Priest of Our Lady, Queen of Africa (OLA) Parish in Bolgatanga was born on February 12, 1969, in Zebilla in the Bawku West District and ordained a priest on July 25, 1998, at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Bawku.

Over the years, Very Rev. Fr Azure worked in various capacities and places including being a Parish Priest of St Paul’s Parish in Walewale, Dean of Bolgatanga Deanery, Moderator of Bishops Curia, Vice Priest President of Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocesan Priest’s Association, and Secretary to Bishop’s Consultors and Master of Ceremonies and Liturgy Director for the Diocese.

He also served as a resident priest at Holy Angels Parish in Garu, Chaplain of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocesan Laity Council, Bolgatanga Technical Institute, Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School, Navrongo Senior High School and Bolgatanga Senior High School among others.

In a homily delivered on his behalf by Rev. Fr Aloysius Kpiebaya, Parish Priest of Queen of Peace, Nadowli in the Wa Diocese, the Vicar General expressed gratitude to God for the gift of life and call to serve humanity.

He said the joy of clocking of 25 years in priesthood would have been much better if there were absolute peace in war and conflict areas especially, the Middle East, Ukraine and Bawku and asked the congregation to pray for a return of peace to those areas.

“Fr Lawrence’s joy would have been complete joy if there was complete ceasefire in Bawku and its environs,” said Rev Fr. Kpiepaya in his Homily.

“We all know what is happening there in Bawku in recent times, Fr Lawrence’s special prayer request for all of us is to pray that the Holy Spirit will touch the hearts of all perpetrators and factions in the Bawku conflict to lay down their arms in exchange for amicable solutions to end this conflict”.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of people who died in the conflicts especially in the Bawku conflict.

As part of the celebration, the Vicar General cut sod for the construction of mission house (accommodation for priest) at the OLA Parish and appealed for assistance.

Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, the Catholic Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese, who secured Pope Francis’ blessing for the Vicar General, commended him for being selfless and committed to the work of God and service of humanity.

GNA

