GPL Wk 13: Aduana Stars pip Hearts in Dormaa, Bechem United thump Karela By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 3, GNA – Aduana Stars bounced back to winning ways as they defeated Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 in a matchday 13 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

A second-half strike from Bright Adjei was enough for Aduana Stars to secure all three points and maintain the top spot in the league with 24 points, while Hearts dropped to eighth position with 16 points.

It was a vital victory for the “Ogyaa Boys”, especially after last week’s defeat to Accra Lions at home, while the Phobians succumbed to another loss after their FA Cup exit against Nania FC.

Nsoatreman FC also delivered a stunning away performance after beating Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 at Duns Park to move level on points with Aduana Stars at the top of the league.

Abdul Manaf Umar and Collins Cudjoe scored for Nsoatreman in each half, while an Emmanuel Appau strike could only serve as consolation for Gold Stars who are winless in nine games.

Bechem United secured an emphatic 4-0 victory against Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Augustine Okrah bagged a brace for the Hunters, while Emmanuel Avornye and Emmanuel Annor’s solitary strikes were enough to cap off a big away victory.

Bechem United move up to fifth on the league table with 20 points, just four points adrift of Aduana Stars and Nsoatreman FC.

Bofoakwa Tano, after being banned from playing at the Sunyani Coronation Park, succumbed to a 2-0 loss against Samartex 1996 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex.

Goals from Evans Osei Wusu and Michael Ephson ensured victory for FC Samartex 1996, who moved to third on the league table.

Nations FC also secured their first away victory of the season after beating Accra Lions at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Some results from week 13:

Accra Lions FC 0-1 Nations FC

Aduana Stars 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Gold Stars FC 1-2 Nsoatreman FC

Bofoakwa Tano FC 0-2 FC Samartex 1996

Karela United 0-4 Bechem United

Real Tamale United P-P Medeama SC

Heart of Lions P-P Dreams FC

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

