Germany upgrades GAF’s mechanical electronics training, maintenance facility

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Dec 7, GNA – The German government on Thursday handed over a newly constructed mechanical and electronics training facility to the Ghana Armed Forces’ (GAF) Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Technical Training School (EMETTS).

The Centre is equipped with modern electric vehicle repair and maintenance machinery. Its construction was supervised by the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG).

The Thomas Muller Mechatronics Training Centre, located in the EMETTS premises in Burma Camp, Accra, was named after German Warrant Officer class II Thomas Muller for his role and contribution to the project’s success.

Brigadier General Kenneth Kwaku Kwaah Kumi, Deputy Chief of Staff in Charge of Logistics, said the facility would be used to train military artisans of EMETTS in cutting-edge techniques to repair and maintain modern vehicles and accoutrements of the GAF.

“The establishment of this Mechatronics Training Centre is timely because it will bridge the training gap in equipping our technicians with the requisite knowledge in the repair of modern-day equipment in the face of global technological advancement”, he said.

Brig. Gen. Kumi mentioned the school’s expansion drive and pledged the Military High Command’s support to see it through.

“Command is aware of the expansion drive of the school which includes building more classrooms, workshops and offices, a one-story block comprising a 200-seat auditorium on the ground floor and a library and research lab on the first floor.

“This expansion of facilities will come with the need for retooling of the school. Command will continue to work with GAFTAG and other partners to realise the vision of EMETTS”, he said.

The Commanding Officer of EMETTS, Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Essilfie Odoom, stated that the establishment of the training facility was timely.

It would address training gaps and position trainees to offer affordable and environmentally friendly engineering services and solutions to a variety of technical challenges.

“This Centre is equipped with the state-of-the-art training aids that will offer modern and cost-effective engineering solutions for our vehicle mechanics, automotive electricians, refrigeration and air condition technicians among a few trade courses offered in the school,” he said.

The Thomas Muller Mechatronics Centre was established when Brig. Gen. Kumi was the Commanding officer and later the Director Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Corp (EME).

He travelled to Nigeria on a fact-finding mission with Colonel Busy Boglo, a former Commanding Officer of the School, to assist GAFTAG to develop an ideal concept, in the pursuit of establishing a state-of-the-art Mechatronics Centre of international repute.

Their efforts were given a final push by Major General Richard Addo Gyane who was then the Director General at the Department of Plans, Research and Development and his staff, who saw the project begin 3 years ago.

GNA

