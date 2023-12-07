Provost urges students to foster innovation

By Patrick Obeng

Afienya (GAR), Dec.7, GNA — Professor Christian Agyare, Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has called on students to foster innovation and embrace a mindset that seeks creative solutions and novel approaches to the problems they encounter.

He noted that in a rapidly evolving world, innovation was the key to not only adapting but thriving in the face of change.

Prof. Agyare was speaking at this year’s graduation of the Life International College at Mataheko near Afienya in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday on the theme: ‘Christian Education, Mandate for Youth Development in Ghana’.

He said as a student ‘you should take your studies seriously and cultivate a genuine passion for every subject you are studying, and embrace proactive attitude toward learning, especially in the realm of new technologies shaping the 21st Century.’

Prof. Agyare said Christian education was not just a mandate; it was a sacred trust bestowed upon the educators, parents and society at large.

‘It is a commitment to nurturing a generation of youth in Ghana who are not only academically proficient but also morally upright, spiritually enriched, socially responsible and purpose-driven’, he said.

Prof. Agyare noted that ‘As we collectively embark on this sacred journey, let us recognize the transformative power of Christian education and its indispensable role in shaping a future where the youth of Ghana emerge as leaders of character, compassion and positive change’.

He said one of the prominent challenges in the contemporary educational landscape was the rapid pace of technological change, adding that Ghana’s education must recognize the need to stay abreast of technological advancements to provide students with the skills required for the digital age.

Prof. Agyare said adapting curricula, investing in cutting-edge educational technologies, and fostering a culture of innovation were crucial components of overcoming the challenge.

‘In a nation aspiring to develop ethical leaders, Christian education plays a pivotal role in leadership development. It nurtures individuals who lead not merely with authority but with humility, compassion and a sense of justice’, he said, adding that by instilling ethical

principles, Christian education can contribute to the cultivation of a generation of leaders, who will govern with integrity and serve with dedication.

Prof. Agyare expressed the hope that the college would continue to offer Christian-centred tuition and impact many lives.

Mr Anthony Gasu, Principal of the College, said the foundation of our Christian education was built by focusing on the truth of God in Christ, this Biblical truth is what has been coupled with curricula of the Ghana Education Service to train students who are in their formative years.

‘We know based on the above facts that your journey through this institution has developed and expanded your unique strengths, talents and passions which are valuable tools to make a positive impact wherever you find yourself’,

’The world needs your unique perspectives, creativity and problem-solving skills whether you choose to pursue higher education, enter the job market or embark on a different path remember that your possibilities are endless,’ Mr Gasu added.

