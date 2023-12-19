Drivers urged not to succumb to passengers pressures to over speed

Benjamin Akoto,

Sunyani, Dec. 18, GNA – Nana Ansu Gyeabour, Krontihene of Nasana in the Tain District of the Bono Region, has called on drivers to be vigilant on the road during, before and after the yuletide to avoid road crashes.

Nana Gyeabour, also the Bono Regional Chairman of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), asked drivers not to succumb to passengers’ pressures to over speed and cause accident which may lead to the destruction of lives and properties.

He asked drivers to obey road regulations over passengers’ demands as giving in to unnecessary pressure could cause disastrous consequences.

Nana Gyeabour gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani to remind drivers and travelers to remain calm on the road to ensure accident free this year’s Christmas season.

He urged drivers not to rush for passengers with the intention of getting more money, which may cause their lives and that of others, saying desire for additional income may lead to accidents, resulting in loss of life, injuries and property damage.

Nana Gyeabour emphasized that excessive speeding was not the solution to ensuring faster trips, instead, drivers should exercise caution and adhere to road traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.

He stated that a good driver is the one who was able to transport passengers to their destinations safely without encountering any challenges and called on passengers to cooperate for accident free journeys.

Nana Gyeabour said during these occasions, the GPRTU collaborated with various organizations such as the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Road Safety Authority and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority to educate drivers on road safety awareness to refresh their minds and emphasize the importance of caution on the road.

He was worried one state of the road network in the region, which had become a major concern for drivers, saying the frequent damage to vehicles due to the poor road conditions which significantly reduces their profits to support their livelihoods.

Nana Gyeabour highlighted the deplorable state of the major roads in the Region and mentioned Sunyani to Kumasi, Sunyani to Techiman, Wenchi, and Goaso roads, adding that the only stretch

of road in good condition was the Sunyani to Berekum route, however the Berekum , Drobo and Sampa road were in dire state.

He appealed to the government for immediate attention for the reconstruction of the major road networks which connect to the other parts of the country.

