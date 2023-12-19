Voting in District Level Elections underway in Hohoe

By Edward Williams,

Hohoe (V/R), Dec. 19, GNA – Voting in the 2023 District Level Election (DLE) to elect assembly members and unit committee members is underway in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

The exercise, which delayed at some centres, is expected to end at 1700 hours.

A total of 57 candidates are contesting for the assembly members’ slot and 94 for the Unit Committee membership in the 17 Electoral Areas of the Municipality.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) centres including the Divine Star Academy and Blave Centre A revealed that a total of 571 voters are expected to cast their ballots at the Divine Star Academy while 586 voters are also expected to vote at the Blave Centre A.

At the Hohoe Municipal Experimental Primary, Ahado, Mr Randy Adzato-Ntem, Presiding Officer, told the GNA that 323 voters were expected to vote while four had cast their ballots as at 0756 hours.

Madam Salamatu Benson, Presiding Officer at the St Francis Demonstration Junior High School – Kpeme (I), said a total of 637 voters were expected to vote at the Centre.

As at 0808 hours, 10 voters had already voted, she said.

At the St Francis Demonstration Junior High School – Kpeme (II), 10 out of 659 expected voters had already cast their ballots as at 0813 hours.

Mr George Agalor, Presiding Officer at the St Francis Demonstration Primary School – Hohoe (I), said the process had been smooth so far, adding that eight out of 693 voters had exercised their franchise as at 0820 hours.

At the St Francis Demonstration Primary School – Hohoe (2), eight voters out of 654 had voted as at 0816 hours.

The Ghana News Agency observed that there were no queues at the centres with security personnel and polling agents of the various aspirants present.

Mr Derek Kwame Adzoe, an assembly member aspirant, said he was pleased with the arrangements so far and expected the electorate to come out in their numbers to vote for him.

GNA

