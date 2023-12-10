Controller and Accountant General’s Department denies payment to delegates on payroll

By Edward Dankwah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 10, GNA – The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD), has denied the allegation of payments to delegates on Payroll for two years.

The CAGD said the allegation was made by a panelist on Saturday, September 9, 2023, during a live telecast morning show on one of the private media houses in Accra, that the CAGD manipulated the payroll system and single-handedly put un-authorised names on the payroll for two years.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Cephas Dodoo, Head of Public Relations said “I will like to categorically state that this accusation is false, unsubstantiated, and exhibits levels of ignorance of the business process in the management of Government payroll.”

It said the Department was responsible for overseeing the financial management and payroll administration of the Government of Ghana and upholds the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity.

The statement said the allegations made against CAGD not only tarnish the reputation of the individual in question but also cast doubt on the entire institution and its commitment to serving the nation.

It said it was important to note that the payroll system of the Government of Ghana was a complex and meticulously designed process that involved multiple layers of scrutiny, verification, and established protocols.

“Employer Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are responsible for initiating payroll processes about recruitment of employees, promotion and demotion of their staff, termination and deletion of staff and authorising updates of staff records,” the statement added.

The statement said these transactions were captured on prescribed input forms and processed at the Personnel Processing Sections of the Employer MDAs and MMDAs.

It said the CAGD validated these processed input forms on Government Payroll by ensuring that all the relevant documents were attached to the input forms.

It said monthly, before the payment of salaries, an Electronic Salary Payment Voucher (ESPV) detailing staff numbers, names, grades and salaries payable to every employee were sent to Employer MDAs and MMDAs for validation.

“The validation process entails Employer MDAs and MMDAs confirming that names and amount payable as salary that appear on the payment vouchers of the MDAs and MMDAs are legitimate” “NO employee is paid if not validated by the employer,” it added.

It said furthermore, the CAGD operated under a system of checks and balances, with various oversight mechanisms in place to prevent any form of malpractice or abuse.

However, these mechanisms included internal audits, external audits, and regular reviews conducted by independent bodies.

The statement said any irregularities or discrepancies in the payroll system would be promptly identified and thoroughly investigated.

“The doors of the Department are open to any independent investigation into the allegations, it is crucial that the reputation of the CAGD, as well as the integrity of the CAGD, be restored and upheld,” it added.

