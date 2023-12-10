Care Net Ghana hands over 800 capacity dormitory to HEPSS  

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Dec. 10, GNA – Care Net Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has handed over an 800-capacity dormitory to the Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School (HEPSS).

The dormitory, which would house female students, was constructed at the cost of GH¢2.8 million with funding from the Spain-based AEXCID, SED (Solidaridad Education Desarrollo), DIPUTACION DE HUELVA OBJECTIVOS and Kikis Court Resort, Hohoe.

Mr Patrick Ahumah, Executive Director of Care Net Ghana, said the selfless contributions of the donors driven by a shared vision had transformed the dream of a safe and nurturing living space for the girls into a tangible reality.

He said the edifice was more than just bricks and mortar but it embodied hope, empowerment and the promise of a better future.

“Within these walls, our girls will find not only physical shelter but also the nurturing environment, support, and guidance they need to flourish and thrive.”

Mr Ahumah said education had always been the cornerstone of Care Net Ghana’s mission and the new dormitory block stood as a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing quality education and a conducive living environment for the girls.

He said they believed that by investing in the education of the girls, the Organisation was investing in the transformation of their lives, families, and the entire community.

Mr Ahumah said the Organisation had undertaken educational projects in the Akatsi South, Akatsi North, South Tongu, Biakoye, Jasikan and Hohoe Municipality.

He expressed gratitude to the educators, mentors and staff, who would be the guiding lights for the girls, noting that their passion, dedication and tireless efforts would play an instrumental role in shaping the lives of the students.

Mr Ahumah urged the female students to dream fearlessly, learn passionately, and grow into confident and empowered individuals while embracing the opportunities ahead.

He urged them to also seize each moment and never doubt the incredible potential that resided within them.

Mr Ahumah called on the Management of the School to maintain the edifice to enhance its life span.

He commended all who had played effective roles to ensure the completion of the project.

The edifice has eight large rooms with each room expected to accommodate 100 girls, four storage rooms with an 18-seater toilet facility and a bathroom to accommodate more than 20 girls at a time.

Mr Franklin Amesimeku, Headmaster of the School, noted that the School faced challenges as it craved for dormitory facilities.

He said in 2014 when the situation became dire, the government came to their aid with a 14-unit boys dormitory project, which was completed and commissioned in the year 2020 and gave the school some relief.

Mr Amesimeku said looking at the girls’ side, the condition was terrible because hundreds of female students would have to be accommodated in few rooms.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Ahumah and the donors for removing to a very large extent, an albatross of congestion from Management’s neck while commending the former P.T.A Chairman, Mr Denis Dzordor, the brain behind the project.

Mr Amesimeku said the School was in need of metal beds to stock the newly-built edifice as well as a fence for disciplinary and security reasons and providing street lights and other bulbs to help lighten up the campus.

He said the efforts of the old students to aid learning and teaching in the School had been commendable.

Right Rev. Dr. Lt. Col (rtd.) Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), bemoaned the lack of old-aged monumental edifice in the country.

He tasked the School to get an Estate Officer, who would ensure the longevity of the edifice.

Right, Rev Agbeko said the Church would also continue to do its best in supporting the quality education of students.

Togbe Dokpo III, Representing Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to all who supported the project.

He said the Traditional Council would continue to support the Management of the School.

In a separate development, the 1988 year group of the School led by its President, Madam Helen Dzide, presented a 10,000 litre polytank to aid water supply to the dormitory.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

