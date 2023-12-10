Chief of Deloo appeals to government to fix bad roads 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Dec. 10, GNA- Nana Obrikitibi Amnadu Okordie I, Paramount Chief of Deloo Traditional Area of Bontibor in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, has appealed to the Government to fix the deplorable roads in the area.

He said the bad nature of the roads was affecting economic activities and health service delivery in the area.

Nana Amnadu Okordie was speaking during Kedesa festival, an annual festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of Bontibor, a farming community in Nkwanta South.

The chief expressed worry about the stress pregnant women go through when in labour as the ambulance service found it difficult to provide timely and effective services to them due to the bad nature of the road.

Nana Amnadu Okordie also complained about the neglect of the area by successive governments and appealed to the Government to fulfil the promises made to the people.

The chief also used the festival to call for peace in the Nkwanta South Municipality, urging the people to give peace a chance.

Nana Amnadu Okordie called on President Akufo-Addo to ensure peace and unity were restored among the people of Nkwanta by helping to stop the killings to aid development in the Oti region.

